Students Build Moon Robots for NASA’s 2026 Lunabotics Challenge

NASA/Ben Smegelsky

Katherine Rauscher of Michigan Technological University prepares her team’s prototype lunar robot for its turn during the finals for NASA’s 2026 Lunabotics Challenge competition on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida.

Forty-seven teams from around the U.S. designed and built remote-controlled robots capable of traversing challenging lunar terrain while constructing regolith-based berm under conditions similar to those the agency will face as it returns to the lunar surface through Artemis.

The Lunabotics Challenge invites students from higher education institutions to apply NASA’s Systems Engineering principles to design and build a prototype off-world construction robot. Participants will develop a robot capable of performing construction operations that support future space exploration objectives.

Image credit: NASA/Ben Smegelsky