Stellar Duo

Monika Luabeya

Jul 08, 2025
Two stars with diffraction spikes shine brightly in the image. The larger star, at lower right, is in a bright blue cloud of gas and dust, while the smaller star at upper left is in a red haze. The clouds are somewhat patchy. Smaller red stars are scattered around them.
ESA/Hubble & NASA, J. Bally, M. Robberto

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captured a bright variable star, V 372 Orionis, and its companion in this festive image in this image released on Jan. 27, 2023. The pair lie in the Orion Nebula, a colossal region of star formation roughly 1,450 light-years from Earth.

V 372 Orionis is a particular type of variable star known as an Orion Variable. These young stars experience some tempestuous moods and growing pains, which are visible to astronomers as irregular variations in luminosity. Orion Variables are often associated with diffuse nebulae, and V 372 Orionis is no exception; the patchy gas and dust of the Orion Nebula pervade this scene.

Text credit: European Space Agency (ESA)

Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, J. Bally, M. Robberto