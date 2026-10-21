Science on the Space Station with NASA Astronaut Jessica Watkins

NASA/Anil Menon

NASA astronaut and Expedition 75 flight engineer Jessica Watkins works inside the Kibo laboratory module’s Life Science Glovebox on Oct. 9, 2026, safely mixing living cell samples with a bioink and then filling a special cartridge with the cell‑ink mixture.

The advanced research operations were part of the InSPA‑Auxilium Bioprinter‑Cell Printing investigation, which explores 3D bioprinting cartilage tissue in microgravity of higher quality than that produced on Earth. Results may advance the ability to biomanufacture cartilage, benefiting patients on Earth and crew members on long‑duration space missions.

Image credit: NASA/Anil Menon