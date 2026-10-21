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Science on the Space Station with NASA Astronaut Jessica Watkins

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HQ Web Team

Oct 21, 2026
Image Article
NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins looks up at the camera while doing a science experiment. Her arms and hands are inside a rectangular glovebox that we can see inside. Her arms are covered with the white gloves that are attached to the glovebox and she is wearing blue gloves.
NASA/Anil Menon

NASA astronaut and Expedition 75 flight engineer Jessica Watkins works inside the Kibo laboratory module’s Life Science Glovebox on Oct. 9, 2026, safely mixing living cell samples with a bioink and then filling a special cartridge with the cell‑ink mixture.

The advanced research operations were part of the InSPA‑Auxilium Bioprinter‑Cell Printing investigation, which explores 3D bioprinting cartilage tissue in microgravity of higher quality than that produced on Earth. Results may advance the ability to biomanufacture cartilage, benefiting patients on Earth and crew members on long‑duration space missions.

Image credit: NASA/Anil Menon