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Science in Space

The headshot image of Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

Apr 28, 2026
Image Article
Two people look up at a camera. They each have their arms in sleeves that go inside a lit-up rectangular box. We can see their arms through the windows on each side of the box. There are wires all around them inside the International Space Station.
NASA/Jessica Meir

Astronauts Chris Williams of NASA and Sophie Adenot of the European Space Agency work together in the Kibo laboratory module’s Life Science Glovebox, processing genetic-material samples for the DNA Nano Therapeutics‑3 experiment. The investigation is exploring DNA‑inspired assembly techniques as a way to manufacture treatments—such as chemotherapy and immunotherapy—that can kill cancer cells and activate the immune system.

Find out what’s happening on the International Space Station on the blog.

Image credit: NASA/Jessica Meir