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Rising Over Louisiana

HQ Web Team

Sep 02, 2026
Image Article
A lunar eclipse is visible over southern Louisiana. The lunar eclipse was visible throughout much of North and South America and part of Europe and Africa between Aug. 27-28. The Full Moon slipped through Earth’s shadow on Aug. 27, continuing into Aug. 28 for some parts of the world, resulting in the lunar eclipse. At maximum eclipse, the Moon takes on a dramatic dark, ruddy or coppery tint along the covered edge. New Orleans is home to NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility, where stages for NASA’s SLS (Space Launch System) rocket and structures for Orion spacecraft are produced for the Artemis missions.
A partial lunar eclipse is visible over southern Louisiana on Aug. 28, 2026
NASA/Eric Bordelon

On Aug. 28, 2026 (the evening of Aug. 27 in some time zones), the Moon passed into Earth’s shadow, creating a deep partial lunar eclipse. At the moment of greatest eclipse, 12:13 a.m. EDT, 96.3% of the Moon’s disk was immersed in Earth’s umbra—the central, darkest part of the shadow where sunlight is completely blocked. This stage of the eclipse was visible across much of the Americas (except Alaska and northwestern Canada), as well as western Europe and western Africa.

This image of the eclipse was captured in southern Louisiana, home to NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility—the nation’s premier site for manufacturing and assembling large-scale space structures and systems, including the core stages of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket powering the Artemis program.