Rare Type of Black Hole Snacks on Star

NASA Hubble Mission Team

Goddard Space Flight Center

The headshot image of Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

Aug 08, 2025
Two elliptical galaxies at upper right and lower left appear as fuzzy white ovals. At bottom center is a fuzzy purple blob. The main image also has two bright stars with prominent diffraction spikes. The background of space is black and is speckled with tiny white dots.⁣
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope and NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory teamed up to identify a new possible example of a rare class of black holes, identified by X-ray emission (in purple) in this image released on July 24, 2025. Called NGC 6099 HLX-1, this bright X-ray source seems to reside in a compact star cluster in a giant elliptical galaxy. These rare black holes are called intermediate-mass black holes (IMBHs) and weigh between a few hundred to a few 100,000 times the mass of our Sun.

Learn more about IMBHs and what studying them can tell us about the universe.

Image credit: Science: NASA, ESA, CXC, Yi-Chi Chang (National Tsing Hua University); Image Processing: Joseph DePasquale (STScI)