Putting the X-59 to the Test

Kristen Hatfield

Monika Luabeya

Jul 11, 2025
A scaled model of the X-59 experimental aircraft is inside a wind tunnel for testing. All of the visible surfaces and the plane are a metallic silver. The aircraft has a distinctive long nose with a curved end. A spotlight on the floor in the far corner lights up the scene.
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

Researchers from NASA and the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) recently tested a scale model of the X-59 experimental aircraft in a supersonic wind tunnel located in Chofu, Japan, to assess the noise audible underneath the aircraft. The model can be seen in the wind tunnel in this image released on July 11, 2025.

The test was an important milestone for NASA’s one-of-a-kind X-59, which is designed to fly faster than the speed of sound without causing a loud sonic boom. When the X-59 flies, sound underneath it – a result of its pressure signature – will be a critical factor for what people hear on the ground. 

This marked the third round of wind tunnel tests for the X-59 model, following a previous test at JAXA and at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland. The data will help researchers understand the noise level that will be created by the shock waves the X-59 produces at supersonic speeds.

Image credit: JAXA