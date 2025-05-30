NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 Launch Fifth Anniversary

NASA/Bill Ingalls

President Donald Trump walks onstage to speak to a crowd at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, following the launch of NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 mission on May 30, 2020. The mission was the first crewed launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. This marked the first time American astronauts launched on an American rocket from American soil to low-Earth orbit since the conclusion of the Space Shuttle Program in 2011.

Image credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls