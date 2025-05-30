Suggested Searches

NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 Launch Fifth Anniversary

Monika Luabeya

May 30, 2025
President Donald Trump walks onstage. Behind him is a white SpaceX Dragon crew spacecraft. It has a large rectangular window with two round windows on either side. The SpaceX, Dragon, and NASA logos can be seen on the spacecraft. In the background, the bottom of the United States flag (red and white stripes) are just visible at top, while the majority of the backdrop has small white lights, and another NASA "meatball" logo.
NASA/Bill Ingalls

President Donald Trump walks onstage to speak to a crowd at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, following the launch of NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 mission on May 30, 2020. The mission was the first crewed launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. This marked the first time American astronauts launched on an American rocket from American soil to low-Earth orbit since the conclusion of the Space Shuttle Program in 2011.

