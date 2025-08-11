NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 Splashes Down in Pacific Ocean

NASA/Keegan Barber

The members of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 mission – Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov, left, NASA astronauts Nichole Ayers and Anne McClain, and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi – are all smiles after having landed in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. The crew spent seven months aboard the International Space Station.

Along the way, Crew-10 contributed hundreds of hours to scientific research, maintenance activities, and technology demonstrations. McClain, Ayers, and Onishi completed investigations on plant and microalgae growth, examined how space radiation affects DNA sequences in plants, observed how microgravity changes human eye structure and cells in the body, and more. The research conducted aboard the orbiting laboratory advances scientific knowledge and demonstrates new technologies that enable us to prepare for human exploration of the Moon and Mars.

McClain and Ayers also completed a spacewalk on May 1. It was the third spacewalk for McClain and the first for Ayers.

Image credit: NASA/Keegan Barber