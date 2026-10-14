NASA’s Space X CRS-35 Launch Jellyfish

NASA/John Kraus

Sunlight illuminates the exhaust plumes of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Dragon spacecraft on Oct. 13, 2026. This visual phenomenon is known as a “jellyfish”; it happens near sunrise or sunset when the exhaust plume from the rocket becomes brightly illuminated, creating a glowing shape resembling a jellyfish.

The mission lifted off at 6:33 a.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, carrying scientific investigations, supplies, and equipment to the International Space Station on SpaceX’s 35th commercial resupply services mission for NASA. The rocket’s exhaust plumes were visible across the eastern United States.

Watch the uncrewed Dragon spacecraft rendezvous with and dock to the International Space Station on Oct. 15. Coverage begins at 9:15 a.m. EDT.

Image credit: NASA/John Kraus