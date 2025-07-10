NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Inspects Cat’s Paw

NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope team released this image of the Cat’s Paw Nebula on July 10, 2025, in honor of the telescope’s third anniversary. Webb’s NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) revealed never-before-seen structural details and features: Massive young stars carve away at nearby gas and dust, while their bright starlight produces a bright nebulous glow represented in blue. As a consequence of these massive stars’ lively behavior, the local star formation process will eventually come to a stop.
Take a tour through this section of the Cat’s Paw Nebula.
