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NASA’s Chandra Spots Galactic Gem

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HQ Web Team

Sep 11, 2026
Image Article
In this system, two galaxies are merging at a furious rate. Near the top of the image is a spiral galaxy shape with thick arms in fiery oranges, whites, and reds. At the bottom of the image is a faint hazy bowl shape marbled with grainy white ribbons and hot pink specks. Where the two shapes collide, in the center of the frame, the galaxy appears utterly chaotic, like a firework.
X-ray: NASA/CXC/SAO; Optical: NASA/ESA/STScI; Infrared: NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI; Image Processing: NASA/CXC/SAO/L. Frattare and J. Major

Two galaxies merge at a furious rate in this Aug. 25, 2026, image of the II Zw 096 system. This and several other images of both visually and scientifically interesting galaxies were released by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and other telescopes.

Chandra X-ray data (magenta) pinpoint powerful black hole activity and hot gas, while optical data (blue and white) from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope and infrared data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope illuminate vast stellar nurseries hidden behind interstellar dust. Systems like II Zw 096 show us how powerful galaxy collisions shaped the early universe.

See more galaxy photos from Chandra.

Image credit: X-ray: NASA/CXC/SAO; Optical: NASA/ESA/STScI; Infrared: NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI; Image Processing: NASA/CXC/SAO/L. Frattare and J. Major