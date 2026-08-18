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NASA’s B777 Gets New Coat of Paint

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HQ Web Team

Aug 18, 2026
Image Article
A large airplane flies in the sky. It is painted white (the first two-thirds) and blue (the last one-third), with the NASA "worm" logo on the side and wing. The NASA "meatball" logo is on the tail. Fluffy white clouds line the air below the plane.
NASA’s Boeing 777 returns to the agency’s Langley Research Center after receiving a new paint scheme.
NASA/James Blair

NASA’s Boeing 777 shows off a new paint job in this Aug. 11, 2026, photo. The B777 was acquired to replace and extend the capabilities of the NASA DC-8, which was retired in 2024.

The B777, set to begin operations from NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia in 2027, will be a unique flying laboratory with global reach enabling data collection for NASA projects to include sensor development, satellite sensor calibration, data product validation, and field studies to better understand Earth system processes to improve models and decision-making.

Image credit: NASA/James Blair