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NASA Kicks Off Inspiration Tour with Steelers vs. Falcons Game

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HQ Web Team

Sep 14, 2026
Image Article
Three Pittsburgh Steelers fans, dressed in black and yellow clothes with the Steelers' logo on it, pose with an astronaut in a spacesuit. The reflective visor is closed. In the foreground, a man takes the group's picture with his phone.
NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

Fans pose for a photo with an astronaut in the NASA Experience Zone at an NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

NASA’s engagement at NFL games is part of the agency’s Inspiration Tour, aimed at strengthening connections between NASA and its partners and showcasing innovation in air and space in the lead up to the MAX POWER aerospace technology expo and air show at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in early November.

Image Credit: NASA/Aubrey Gemignani