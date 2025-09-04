NASA astronauts Jonny Kim and Zena Cardman pose for a portrait in the Unity module

NASA

NASA astronauts Jonny Kim and Zena Cardman, both Expedition 73 Flight Engineers, pose for a portrait inside the International Space Station‘s Unity module during a break in weekend housecleaning and maintenance activities. Kim and Cardman are both part of NASA Astronaut Group 22 selected in June 2017 with 12 other astronauts, including two Canadian Space Agency astronauts, and affectionately nicknamed “The Turtles.”

In its third decade of continuous human presence, the space station has a far-reaching impact as a microgravity lab hosting technology, demonstrations, and scientific investigations from a range of fields. The research done by astronauts on the orbiting laboratory will inform long-duration missions like Artemis and future human expeditions to Mars.

Learn more about station activities by following the space station blog.