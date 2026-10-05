NASA Astronaut Christina Koch at Eagles vs. Rams

NASA/Thalia Patrinos

NASA astronaut and mission specialist of the agency’s Artemis II mission, Christina Koch, leads the fans in singing the Eagles Fight Song from the field at an NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026, in Philadelphia.

NASA’s engagement at NFL games is part of the agency’s Inspiration Tour, aimed at strengthening connections between NASA and its partners and showcasing innovation in air and space in the lead up to the MAX POWER aerospace technology expo and airshow at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in early November.

Image credit: NASA/Thalia Patrinos