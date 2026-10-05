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NASA Astronaut Christina Koch at Eagles vs. Rams

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HQ Web Team

Oct 05, 2026
Image Article
NASA astronaut Christina Koch (left, facing the camera) claps on a football field. An NFL cameraperson films her. The Philadelphia Eagles mascot is on the field as well (right), along with a line of cheerleaders in the background. Fans can be seen in the stands.
NASA/Thalia Patrinos

NASA astronaut and mission specialist of the agency’s Artemis II mission, Christina Koch, leads the fans in singing the Eagles Fight Song from the field at an NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026, in Philadelphia.

NASA’s engagement at NFL games is part of the agency’s Inspiration Tour, aimed at strengthening connections between NASA and its partners and showcasing innovation in air and space in the lead up to the MAX POWER aerospace technology expo and airshow at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in early November.

Image credit: NASA/Thalia Patrinos