NASA Astronaut Anne McClain Works on Space Station

The headshot image of Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

May 08, 2025
An astronaut outside of the International Space Station has one hand on a truss near a solar panel. Her other hand is by her head. Reflected in her helmet is astronaut Nichole Ayers, also in a white spacesuit, taking the photo. Earth's blue water and white clouds can be seen in the background.
NASA astronaut and Expedition 72 flight engineer Anne McClain is pictured near one of the International Space Station’s main solar arrays during a spacewalk.
NASA/Nichole Ayers

In this May 1, 2025, photo taken by fellow NASA astronaut Nichole Ayers, Anne McClain works near one of the International Space Station’s main solar arrays during a spacewalk. During the May 1 spacewalk – McClain’s third and Ayers’ first – the astronaut pair relocated a space station communications antenna and completed the initial mounting bracket installation steps for an International Space Station Rollout Solar Array, or IROSA, that will arrive on a future SpaceX commercial resupply services mission, in addition to some get ahead tasks.

Learn more about station activities by following the space station blog.

