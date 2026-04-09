Indoor Testing Facilities available at the NASA Unmanned Autonomy Research Complex (NUARC)

WindShaper

A large WindShaper fan array is available for dynamic low-speed and hovering flight research. The WindShaper is ideal for generating arbitrary wind gradients and wind gusts via a simple Python API. A companion WindProbe is also available for quick surveys of flows. The WindProbe utilizes the lab’s OptiTrack motion capture system to extract the position and orientation of the 5-hole cone probe located on the probe tip.

Windshaper fan array for dynamic low-speed and hovering flight research at NASA Ames Research Center. NASA/John Melton

•Large dynamic fan array: 9’x7’, 1134 fans arranged as 567 ‘wind pixels’

•Wind speeds: 0 to 16 m/s (0 to 36 mph/31 kts)

•Acceleration: 4 m/s2, Deceleration: 2.5 m/s2

•Each fan is programmable via Python scripting

•Replicates steady winds, gusts, and wind gradients