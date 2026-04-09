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Indoor Testing Facilities available at the NASA Unmanned Autonomy Research Complex (NUARC)

The headshot image of Suzanne Cisneros

Suzanne Cisneros

Management & Program Analyst

Apr 09, 2026
Image Article

WindShaper

A large WindShaper fan array is available for dynamic low-speed and hovering flight research.  The WindShaper is ideal for generating arbitrary wind gradients and wind gusts via a simple Python API.  A companion WindProbe is also available for quick surveys of flows.  The WindProbe utilizes the lab’s OptiTrack motion capture system to extract the position and orientation of the 5-hole cone probe located on the probe tip.

Windshaper fan array for dynamic low-speed and hovering flight research.
Windshaper fan array for dynamic low-speed and hovering flight research at NASA Ames Research Center.
NASA/John Melton

Large dynamic fan array: 9’x7’, 1134 fans arranged as 567 ‘wind pixels’

Wind speeds: 0 to 16 m/s (0 to 36 mph/31 kts)

Acceleration: 4 m/s2, Deceleration: 2.5 m/s2

•Each fan is programmable via Python scripting

•Replicates steady winds, gusts, and wind gradients

WindProbe for handheld mobile wind data collection.
WindProbe for handheld mobile wind data collection.
WindShaper