Suggested Searches

1 min read

IC Stars

The headshot image of Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

Sep 22, 2025
Image Article
Material resembling a tangle of dark pink hair swirls dramatically across the image. The picture is dotted with dozens of colorful orbs in various sizes.
IC 348 is a star-forming region in our Milky Way galaxy.
X-ray: NASA/CXC/SAO; Infrared: NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI; Image Processing: NASA/CXC/SAO/J. Major

Data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope combine to reveal an otherworldly view of the star-forming region IC 348. In this image released on July 23, 2025, X-rays from Chandra are red, green, and blue, while infrared data from Webb are pink, orange, and purple.

The wispy structures that dominate the image are interstellar material that reflect the light from the cluster’s stars; this is known as a reflection nebula. The point-like sources in Chandra’s X-ray data are young stars in the cluster developing there.

Text credit: Megan Watzke

Image credit: X-ray: NASA/CXC/SAO; Infrared: NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI; Image Processing: NASA/CXC/SAO/J. Major