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Hubble Reveals Cosmic Mystery

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HQ Web Team

Nov 04, 2026
Image Article
Clumpy, irregular, cloud-like dwarf galaxy in a roughly rectangular shape is speckled with small, bright, blue points of light and larger, light pink patches throughout. Dark brown and milky white areas are also smudged throughout the center of the galaxy. The galaxy appears against a mostly black background lightly dotted with tiny white, blue and red stars and galaxies.
This is an image from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope of NGC 4449, one of the dwarf galaxies in the Galaxies Losing Oxygen via Winds (GLOW) study. Researchers found that dwarf galaxies can hold onto only a small fraction of the oxygen made by their stars.
NASA, ESA, Hubble Heritage–ESA/Hubble Collaboration, Alessandra Aloisi (STScI, ESA)

This photo released on Nov. 2, 2026, showcases NGC  4449, a dwarf irregular. Researchers using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope studied 37 nearby dwarf galaxies — small galaxies containing a few thousand to hundreds of millions of stars — including NGC 4449 and found that much of the oxygen they expected to see is missing.

Read more about this mystery.

Image credit: NASA, ESA, Hubble Heritage–ESA/Hubble Collaboration, Alessandra Aloisi (STScI, ESA)