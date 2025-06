NASA

NASA astronaut Franklin Chang-Diaz works with a grapple fixture during a June 2002 spacewalk outside of the International Space Station. He was partnered with CNES (Centre National d’Etudes Spatiales) astronaut Philippe Perrin for the spacewalk – one of three that occurred during the STS-111 mission. Chang-Diaz was part of NASA’s ninth class of astronaut candidates. He became the first Hispanic American to fly in space.

Image credit: NASA