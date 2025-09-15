Suggested Searches

Helicopter Training for Artemis Missions

Monika Luabeya

Sep 15, 2025
NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick (left, in a blue jumpsuit with a patch on the right arm) and Mark Vande Hei (right, in camouflage clothing) in the cockpit of a helicopter. Dominick holds an open binder in his right hand and points forward with his left. They are both wearing black helmets. There is another person behind Dominick, also wearing a blue jumpsuit and helmet, facing the opposite way.
NASA/Michael DeMocker

NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick (left) and Mark Vande Hei (right) prepare to fly out to a landing zone in the Rocky Mountains as part of the certification run for the NASA Artemis course on Aug. 26, 2025. The mountains in northern Colorado offer similar visual illusions and flight environments to the Moon.

The newly certified lander flight training course marks a key milestone in crew training for Artemis missions to the Moon. Through Artemis, NASA will explore the lunar South Pole, paving the way for human exploration farther into the solar system, including Mars.

Image credit: NASA/Michael DeMocker