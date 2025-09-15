Helicopter Training for Artemis Missions

NASA/Michael DeMocker

NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick (left) and Mark Vande Hei (right) prepare to fly out to a landing zone in the Rocky Mountains as part of the certification run for the NASA Artemis course on Aug. 26, 2025. The mountains in northern Colorado offer similar visual illusions and flight environments to the Moon.

The newly certified lander flight training course marks a key milestone in crew training for Artemis missions to the Moon. Through Artemis, NASA will explore the lunar South Pole, paving the way for human exploration farther into the solar system, including Mars.

Image credit: NASA/Michael DeMocker