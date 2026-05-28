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Going Low and Slow in Testing

The headshot image of HQ Web Team

HQ Web Team

Nicolas Cholula

NASA Armstrong Public Affairs Specialist

May 28, 2026
Image Article
NASA’s X-59 quiet supersonic research aircraft flies above NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California. The plane has a distinctive shape, with a very long, sharp nose.
NASA/Jim Ross

NASA’s X-59 quiet supersonic research aircraft flies above NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, on April 28, 2026, during testing focused on lower-speed and altitude flight conditions in support of NASA’s Quesst mission.

The X-59 has completed initial test flights at high altitudes and near-supersonic speeds, opening the door for additional flights focused on its full operating range. These more recent, lower-altitude flights at lesser speeds are helping to confirm the X-plane’s performance across a wide range of conditions, including flying with the landing gear both retracted and extended.

Read more about this series of test flights.

Image credit: NASA/Jim Ross