From Intern to Astronaut

On Sept. 2, 2022, NASA astronauts Anil Menon (left), Deniz Burnham (center), and Marcos Berrios (right) posed for a photograph in front of NASA’s Artemis I SLS (Space Launch System) and Orion spacecraft at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Burnham began her career as an intern at NASA’s Ames Research Center. She earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of California, San Diego, and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

Burnham reported for duty in January 2022 to complete two years of initial astronaut training as a NASA astronaut candidate. Burnham, Menon, and Berrios astronaut candidates graduated in a ceremony on March 5, 2024. The graduates may be assigned to missions destined for the International Space Station, future commercial space stations, and Artemis campaign missions to the Moon in preparation for Mars.

Applications to become a NASA intern are currently open. Apply for Spring 2025 internships by Aug. 23, 2024.

Image credit: NASA/Steven Seipel