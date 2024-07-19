Suggested Searches

Explorers on the Moon: Apollo 11 Landing

Monika Luabeya

Jul 19, 2024
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin looks at a United States flag as he stands to the right of it. He is wearing a white spacesuit. The lunar module is on the left side of the flag. Bootprints in the gray lunar soil trail from the right in the foreground to the gold lunar module in the back. The darkness of space provides a contrasting backdrop to the image. The faint crosses on the image are markings that are used to calibrate distance and heights in photos taken on the lunar surface.
NASA

On July 20, 1969, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the Moon in the lunar module “Eagle.” Afterward, Aldrin posed for this photo, taken by Armstrong, beside the United States flag.

The Apollo 11 mission’s main goal was to perform a crewed lunar landing and return to Earth. The crew also conducted scientific exploration of the Moon’s surface and deployed a television camera to transmit signals to Earth. Armstrong and Aldrin spent 21 hours and 36 minutes on the Moon. They explored the surface, took extensive photographs of the lunar terrain and each other, and collected lunar surface samples.

The two moonwalkers left behind commemorative medallions bearing the names of the three Apollo 1 astronauts who lost their lives in a launch pad fire, and two cosmonauts who also died in accidents, on the lunar surface. Also left on the Moon were several tokens of world peace.

Image credit: NASA