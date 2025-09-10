Dinner is Served!

NASA/Jonny Kim

Dinnertime fare on the International Space Station takes center stage in this Aug. 15, 2025, photo. One tray features shrimp cocktail on whole grain wheat crackers, while the other holds sushi made with seaweed, Spam, tuna, and rice. Both trays are secured with Velcro strips to keep them stable inside the Unity module’s galley. The shrimp and crackers are held in place by condiments, while the sushi stays put thanks to surface tension from its moisture.

Activity aboard the space station will inform long-duration missions like Artemis and future human expeditions to Mars.

Image credit: NASA/Jonny Kim