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Curiosity Shakes Loose a Pesky Rock

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HQ Web Team

Andrew Good

Media Relations Specialist

May 15, 2026
Image Article
A large, reddish-brown rock as seen by NASA's Curiosity Mars rover. The rock is broken into several pieces. A drill hole is visible in the top middle piece.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

After NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover drilled a sample from this rock on April 25, 2026, it withdrew its robotic arm and pulled the entire rock off the surface with it. Engineers spent several days repositioning the arm and vibrating the drill to try and get the rock loose. When it finally detached on May 1, the rock broke into pieces.

This close-up image of the rock was produced by Curiosity’s Mast Camera, or Mastcam, on May 6. Nicknamed “Atacama,” the rock is estimated to be 1.5 feet in diameter at its base and 6 inches thick. It would weigh roughly 28.6 pounds on Earth (and about a third of that on Mars). The circular hole produced by Curiosity’s drill is visible in the rock.

See Atacama stuck on Curiosity’s drill.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS