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Crew-13 Rocket and Spacecraft at Launch Pad

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HQ Web Team

Sep 29, 2026
Image Article
A close-up view of a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft mounted atop a Falcon 9 rocket on the launch pad. The capsule and trunk are connected to ground support hardware, with NASA and mission insignia visible on the rocket’s exterior against a bright blue sky. in the foreground in the American flag.
SpaceX

Ahead of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-13 mission launch, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft are vertical at the launch pad of Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida in this Sept. 27, 2026, photo.

NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Joshua Kutryk, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov are scheduled to launch to the International Space Station for a long-duration science mission on Oct. 1.

Image credit: SpaceX