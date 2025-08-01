Crew-11 Launches to International Space Station

NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft Endeavour lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Aug. 1, 2025. NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov are aboard the spacecraft. After the crew arrives at the International Space Station, they will perform research, technology demonstrations, and maintenance activities aboard the orbiting laboratory. Crew-11 will also contribute to NASA’s Artemis campaign by simulating Moon landing scenarios that astronauts may encounter near the lunar South Pole, showing how the space station helps prepare crews for deep space human exploration.

The flight is the 11th crew rotation mission with SpaceX to the space station as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

Image credit: NASA/Aubrey Gemignani