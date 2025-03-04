Blue Ghost Lands on Moon

Carrying a suite of NASA science and technology, Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost Mission 1 successfully landed at 3:34 a.m. EST on Sunday, March 2, 2025, near a volcanic feature called Mons Latreille within Mare Crisium, a more than 300-mile-wide basin located in the northeast quadrant of the Moon’s near side. Firefly Aerospace

The shadow of Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lunar lander can be seen in this photo from the Moon, taken after landing on March 2, 2025. The lander safely delivered a suite of 10 NASA science and technology instruments; these instruments will operate on the lunar surface for approximately one lunar day, or about 14 Earth days. The successful Moon delivery is part of NASA’s CLPS (Commercial Lunar Payload Services) initiative and Artemis campaign. This is the first CLPS delivery for Firefly, and their first Moon landing.

Image credit: Firefly Aerospace