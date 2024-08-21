Suggested Searches

August 2024 Supermoon Rises Near NASA Marshall

The headshot image of Beth Ridgeway

Beth Ridgeway

Aug 21, 2024
A super blue moon is to the left of the replica Saturn V at the US Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
The Sturgeon Moon rises behind a replica Saturn V rocket at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama on Monday, August 19, 2024. Over 99% full when it rose, the moon was a rare combination of a blue moon and a supermoon, a phenomenon that will not repeat until 2027.
NASA/Michael DeMocker

A super blue Moon rises over Huntsville, Alabama, home to NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center and the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, Aug. 19. Visible through Wednesday, Aug. 21, the full Moon is both a supermoon and a Blue Moon. As the Moon reaches its closest approach to Earth, the Moon looks larger in the night sky with supermoons becoming the biggest and brightest full Moons of the year. While not blue in color, the third full Moon in a season with four full Moons is called a “Blue Moon.”

Huntsville is known as the “Rocket City” because of its proximity to NASA Marshall, which manages vital propulsion systems and hardware, engineering technologies, cutting-edge science, and launch vehicles for Apollo, shuttle, and Artemis. (NASA/Michael DeMocker)

