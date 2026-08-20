Artemis Mission Patches

NASA/Clayton Rougelot

A jacket decorated with Artemis I and II mission patches, along with other NASA patches hangs on the back of a chair on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, inside the Rocco A. Petrone Launch Control Center at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida during a terminal countdown simulation for the Artemis III mission.

NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems team conducted the terminal count simulation, which runs through the final five hours of launch countdown, including terminal count – the remaining 10 minutes of the countdown. Artemis III will carry out a series of objectives in low Earth orbit designed to demonstrate critical systems needed for future lunar landings, beginning with Artemis IV.

Stay up to date with NASA’s Artemis program.

Image credit: NASA/Clayton Rougelot