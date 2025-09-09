Artemis II Crew Walks Out for Practice Scenarios

NASA/Kim Shiflett

The Artemis II crew (from front left to back right) – pilot Victor Glover, commander Reid Wiseman, mission specialist Jeremy Hansen of CSA (Canadian Space Agency), and mission specialist Christina Koch – walk out of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025.

During a two-day training, the crew practiced launch day operations if the Artemis II test flight launches at night.

Image credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett