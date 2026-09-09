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Artemis II Crew at NASA Marshall

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HQ Web Team

Sep 09, 2026
Image Article
The Artemis II crew smile and laugh. They are wearing blue jumpsuits with patches on them. Christina Koch, left, and Reid Wiseman, second from right, are holding microphones.
NASA/Brandon Hancock

The crew of NASA’s Artemis II mission – NASA astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover, and Reid Wiseman and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen – visited Huntsville, Alabama, Sept. 1, 2026, where they met with the NASA workforce at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. The event gave the crew an opportunity to share firsthand experiences from their mission, reflect on their time in space, and connect with the workforce that supported the mission through an engaging question-and-answer session.

Image credit: NASA/Brandon Hancock