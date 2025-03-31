Suggested Searches

1 min read

Artemis II Core Stage Integration – Complete!

The headshot image of Tiffany L. Fairley

Tiffany L. Fairley

The headshot image of Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

Mar 31, 2025
Image Article
The Artemis II core stage (a butterscotch orange cylinder in the middle) and solid rocket boosters (the white cylinders, branded with the NASA "worm" logo on each side of the core stage) are joined together by teams inside the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB). The view is from the ground, looking far upward, to show the full height of the core stage - 212 feet. The inside of the VAB has many platforms and catwalks around the center of the building, which is open.
NASA/Frank Michaux

Technicians from NASA and primary contractor Amentum join the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket with the stacked solid rocket boosters for the Artemis II mission at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 23, 2025. The core stage is the largest component of the rocket, standing 212 feet tall and weighing about 219,000 pounds with its engines. The stage is the backbone of the rocket, supporting the launch vehicle stage adapter, interim cryogenic propulsion stage, Orion stage adapter, and the Orion spacecraft.

Artemis II is the first crewed test flight under NASA’s Artemis campaign and is another step toward missions on the lunar surface and helping the agency prepare for future human missions to Mars.

Image credit: NASA/Frank Michaux