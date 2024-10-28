Suggested Searches

An Opportunity to Study Water

The headshot image of Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

Oct 28, 2024
Don Pettit's hand is at the right edge of the photo. He holds a syringe filled with red food coloring. A droplet of food coloring hangs off the needle above a bubble of water. The water sphere is pinkish on its left third. Dye swirls through the remaining two thirds, making it look a little like Jupiter.
NASA/Don Pettit

NASA astronaut Don Pettit fills a sphere of water with food coloring in this image from Oct. 20, 2024. Pettit calls experiments like these “science of opportunity” – moments of scientific exploration that spontaneously come to mind because of the unique experience of being on the International Space Station. During his previous missions, Pettit has contributed to advancements for human space exploration aboard the International Space Station resulting in several published scientific papers and breakthroughs.

See other inventive experiments Pettit has conducted.

