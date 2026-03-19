American Bald Eagle at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center

NASA/Ben Smegelsky

An American bald eagle flies away from its nest and tree at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday, March 13, 2026. Bald eagle nesting surveys across NASA Kennedy, Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge, and Canaveral National Seashore are conducted annually to document the number of bald eagle active and inactive nests in support of wildlife management and regulatory compliance. Each year, eagles take up winter residence at the Florida spaceport, breeding and raising a new generation.

See more bald eagle photos and video.

Text credit: Elyna Niles-Carnes

Image credit: NASA/Ben Smegelsky