Airplane Aerobatics

NASA astronaut Nick Hague watches as Robert Schmidle Pitts Aerobatics perform, Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Hague spent 171 days aboard the International Space Station as part of Expedition 72.

While aboard the orbital laboratory, Hague and fellow NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore completed more than 900 hours of research between more than 150 unique scientific experiments and technology demonstrations. Some of the research conducted included growing microalgae that could convert carbon dioxide into oxygen for the crew to breathe and testing an exercise device to keep crews healthy on long-duration missions.

Image credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls