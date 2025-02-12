A Rainbow-colored “Feather” in the Martian Sky

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover captured this feather-shaped iridescent cloud just after sunset on Jan. 27, 2023. Studying the colors in iridescent clouds tells scientists something about particle size within the clouds and how they grow over time. These clouds were captured as part of a seasonal imaging campaign to study noctilucent, or “night-shining” clouds. A new campaign in January 2025 led to Curiosity capturing this video of red- and green-tinged clouds drifting through the Martian sky.

Learn more about iridescent twilight clouds on Mars.

Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS