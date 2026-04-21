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A Fresh Look at the Crab Nebula

NASA Hubble Mission Team

Goddard Space Flight Center

The headshot image of Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

Apr 21, 2026
Image Article
Colorful nebula in space with a white haze throughout that is more concentrated in the center with a rippling effect. Colorful gas filaments appear to splash outward from the nebula center, colored yellow, magenta, and blue. A faint black border with right angles at the corners of the images show where the telescope’s field of view stops. Small white stars dot the background.
This image that NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captured of the Crab Nebula, paired with its past observations and those of other telescopes, allows astronomers to study how the supernova remnant is expanding and evolving over time.
NASA, ESA, STScI, William Blair (JHU); Image Processing: Joseph DePasquale (STScI)

This observation from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, released on March 23, 2026, gives an unparalleled, detailed look at the aftermath of a supernova and how it has evolved over the telescope’s long lifetime.

Hubble captured the nebula’s intricate filamentary structure, as well as the considerable outward movement of those filaments over 25 years, at a pace of 3.4 million miles per hour.

Learn more about the Crab Nebula.

Image credit: NASA, ESA, STScI, William Blair (JHU); Image Processing: Joseph DePasquale (STScI)