Dr. Jimmy Kenyon, director of NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland. Credit: NASA

Purdue University’s School of Mechanical Engineering named Dr. Jimmy Kenyon, director of NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Outstanding Mechanical Engineer during a ceremony on Oct. 13. The award recognizes alumni who have demonstrated excellence in industry, academia, governmental service, or other endeavors related to mechanical engineering. Honorees have shown outstanding character and leadership and have accomplished great things.