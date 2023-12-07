November Retirements

1 min readNovember RetirementsGlenn CommunicationsDoreen ZudellEditorDec 07, 2023 Article Anabel Falcon Anabel Falcon, Center Operations Directorate, retired Nov. 30, 2023, with 34 years of NASA service. Credit: NASA Tom Parkey Tom Parkey, Program Planning and Control Office, retired Nov. 30, 2023 ,with 35 years of federal service, including 20 years with NASA. Credit: NASA Explore More 2 min read NASA Podcasts Now Available on Spotify Article 1 day ago 1 min read NASA Glenn Director, NASA Astronaut Visit Pittsburgh Article 1 day ago 1 min read Local Mayors, City Managers Visit NASA Center Article 1 day ago