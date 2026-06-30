NextSTEP-3 B: Moon Base Demonstrations

An artist’s concept of astronauts working on the lunar surface. NASA

Notice ID: Coming Soon

July, 2026 – Anticipated Synopsis Release [System for Awards Management]

NASA’s Human Spaceflight Mission Directorate is seeking innovative ideas from industry partners through a new solicitation appendix under the NextSTEP-3 Omnibus Broad Agency Announcement. Appendix B: Moon Base Demonstrations calls for industry-led demonstrations, risk reduction, and special topic activities that enable an enduring human presence on the lunar surface.

NASA’s Moon Base, located in the lunar South Pole region, will serve as the premier proving ground for deep space exploration, empowering scientific discovery and the development of advanced space technologies. To accelerate phased implementation of the Moon Base, NASA is working with its partners to bridge the gap between technology development and mission operations.

This solicitation seeks industry proposals for concept demonstrations, risk reduction opportunities, and studies that address Moon Base architecture gaps. Awards will focus on the integration, demonstration, and maturation of concepts beyond component technology development.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman and Carlos García-Galán, Moon Base program manager, announced this new opportunity during a discussion with media on Tuesday, June 30. NASA anticipates the solicitation will be posted to the System for Awards Management in early July.

The solicitation’s first directed topic call will be on surface power. Follow-on directed topic calls will solicit innovations in other topic areas listed below.

Solicitation Topics