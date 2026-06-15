Frontiers Forum Speaker Series

Aya Collins, director of the engagement division of NASA’s Office of Communications, moderates a discussion with, from left to right, NASA astronauts Zena Cardman, Mike Fincke, and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Kimiya Yui, Monday, June 1, 2026 at the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters building in Washington. Fincke, Cardman, and Yui served as part of Expeditions 73 and 74 onboard the International Space Station. NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

Voices Shaping the Future of Space

Members of the public are invited to join some of NASA’s brightest minds as they discuss agency missions and current topics in aerospace technology, science, and innovation. Each event will feature NASA experts, and the series will cover a range of topics including our search for life within the universe, the Moon Base, airplanes of the future, and the impact of artificial intelligence on education and the technological workforce.

There is no cost to attend, and preregistration is not required. Seating is limited and available on a first -come, first-served basis.

For all series events, the location is the Webb Auditorium within NASA Headquarters located at 300 Hidden Figures Way SW, Washington, D.C.

Event Schedule & Speakers (all times Eastern)

Thursday, June 18 | 11-11:30 a.m.

AVATAR – (A Virtual Astronaut Tissue Analog Response) Flies Around the Moon

Featured Speaker: Dr. Lisa Carnell, director, Biological and Physical Sciences Division

Thursday, June 18 | 2-2:30 p.m.

Eclipse Science – How NASA Uses Total Solar Eclipses for Science

Featured Speakers: Nicki Rayl, deputy division director, Heliophysics Division, and Dr. Kelly Korreck, program scientist, Heliophysics Division

Monday, June 22 | 11-11:30 a.m.

NASA’s Bold Horizon: Internships, NASA Force, and Your Role in History

Featured Speakers: Kelly Elliott, chief human capital officer, and Daniel Costello, director, Human Capital Office, NASA’s Johnson Space Center

Monday, June 22 | 2-2:30 p.m.

Speaker Spotlight with Dr. Lori Glaze, acting associate administrator, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate

Tuesday, June 23 | 11-11:30 a.m.

Speaker Spotlight with Elaine Ho, associate administrator, NASA Office of STEM Engagement

Tuesday, June 23 | 2-2:30 p.m.

Future of Flight and the Airplanes of Tomorrow

Friday, June 26 | 11-11:30 a.m.

Other Worlds: The Search for Life in the Universe

Featured Speakers: Dr. Joshua Pepper, program scientist, Astrophysics Division, and Dr. Hannah Jang-Condell, program scientist, Exoplanet Mass Measurement

Tuesday, June 30 | 11-11:30 a.m.

Moving Faster Toward the Future of Astrophysics

Featured Speaker: Dr. Jessica Gaskin, research astrophysicist, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center

Tuesday, June 30 | 2-2:30 p.m.

Space Weather: Overview of astronaut safety and Earth-based end user implications

For More Information

To ask questions about the Frontiers Forum Speaker Series, email: hq-ocommevents@mail.nasa.gov.