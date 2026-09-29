NSTGRO 2026

Omar Alyousef
University Of Memphis
Polycatenated Architected Materials (PAM) for Origami-Inspired Space Docking Ports
Cade Armstrong
University Of Texas at Austin
Intelligent Multi-Agent Constellations for Cooperative Cislunar Operations
Laurel Barnett
Harvard University
Photonic SNSPD Readout and Feed Forward System for Improved Optical Communication Capabilities
Katie Barcak
William Marsh Rice University
Compact magnetic heat switch for thermal management of long duration low power exploration missions
Austin Bodin
University Of Colorado, Boulder
Rapid Robust Trajectory Design via Motion Funnels in Multi-Body Systems
William Bodnar
North Carolina State University
Near-field Thermophotovoltaics for Extraterrestrial Surface Power Generation
Diana Bolanos
University of California, Berkeley
Origami-inspired lattice architectures for robotic assembly and reconfiguration of modular space structures
Annalise Cabra
University Of Colorado, Boulder
Development of RF Hydrogen Plasma for Ion-Assisted Metal Processing of Lunar Regolith
William Callahan Eshleman
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Plume-Surface Interaction Experiments for Physics-Informed Ejecta Modeling
Alexander Chin
University of Washington
Adaptive Wire-Bent Compliant Attachment Aids for Small Satellite Docking and ISAM Applications
Eric Comstock
Georgia Institute of Technology
Vlasov Simulation Methods for Air Breathing Electric Propulsion
Rachel Constantin
University Of Tennessee
High-Speed Tomographic Background-Oriented Schlieren for Supersonic Retropropulsion Characterization
Andrew Dean
University Of Central Florida
Power and Mass Determination for Scalable Molten Salt Powered Lunar Outposts
Lars Erickson
University Of Minnesota
Embedded Normal Form Algorithms for Low-Cost Cislunar Navigation
Elsa Forberger
University Of Southern California
Capability-Aware Planning and Control of Multi-Robot Teams for Resilient Lunar Cargo Transport
Abigail Glover
Colorado School Of Mines
Standardizing Regolith Terramechanics Properties via Multi-Modal Characterization for Risk-Aware Navigation in Rovers
Emily Gokie
University Of Colorado, Boulder
A low-SWaP timing system for distributed in-orbit and planetary surface platforms
Elan Graupe
University Of Minnesota
Model-Driven Navigation for Robust Spacecraft Atmospheric Entry and Descent
Nikki Hart
William Marsh Rice University
Lifelong Plan Adaptation for Robot Manipulation Starting from One Example
Elizabeth Hoerber
Georgia Institute of Technology
High-Precision Landing Using Visual-Inertial Odometry
Theodore Houser
University Of Chicago
ECLiPSe: ElectroChemical Liquid Propellant Synthesis
Hannah Hutton
University of Michigan
RESIST: Radiation-Enabled Structural Improvement in Space Materials
Joseph Hwang
Purdue University
Experimental and Computational Study of Spray Cooling for Propellant Tank Thermal Management
John Lance
North Carolina State University
Predicting RDRE Thermal Loads and Performance through Accurate Detonation Modeling
Madison Lin
University of Colorado, Boulder
Autonomous Trajectory Anomaly Detection and Replanning in Cislunar Space
Breno Macarenhas Pontes
University Of Colorado, Boulder
Development of a Compact, Wide-Field X-ray Navigation Sensor for Simultaneous Multi-Pulsar Tracking
Emilia Mann
William Marsh Rice University
Advanced, 3D Knit Autonomous and Reconfigurable Soft Robots for Sustainable Planetary Surface Logistics
Alanis Matias-Perez
Colorado School Of Mines
Linking Thermophysical Properties and Electrochemical Behavior in Molten Regolith Electrolysis
Connor McCleery
Yale University
Ultrafast, High-Temperature Sintering of Mechanically Robust, Spectrally Selective Coatings for Cryogenic Propellant Storage
Eleni Mowery
University of Michigan
Multiphysics Simulation of Vapor Core Nuclear Reactors with MHD Power Conversion
Dillon Mulrooney
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Internal Pressure in Pyrolyzing Ablators for Atmospheric Entry
Robert Muldrow
University of Florida
Enabling Autonomous SmallSat Robotic Docking via Novel Electrical & Data Interface
Ari Nadelson
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Designing Solid State Batteries & Electrolytes for Low Temperature Applications
Karl Pederson
University Of Minnesota
Lightweight Metamaterial Smart Windows for Human Space Exploration
Abbey Piatt Price
Columbia University
Leveraging Protonic Solid-Oxide Electrochemical Cells for Process Intensification of H2 Recycling and In-Situ Resource Production
Rithvik Ramesh
California Institute of Technology
Integrated Opto-Electronically Mode-Locked Laser for Space Applications
Alexander Roush
Colorado School Of Mines
Adaptive Autonomy for Lunar Regolith Construction through Graph-Based Planning and Physics-Informed Surrogate Modeling
Samuel Russell
Johns Hopkins University
Particle concentration and surface topography during plume-surface interaction
Jamie Santos
Oregon State University
Dynamic Multi-Objective Prioritization for Autonomous Robot Teams on the Moon and Mars
Liam Smego
Georgia Institute of Technology
A Differential Geometric Approach to Autonomous Navigation
Truman Stoller
University Of Nebraska, Lincoln
Proposing an Advanced Heat Pipe: an Innovative Pumpless Flow Boiling Device
Tetiana Tymoshevska
University of Michigan
Liquid Droplet Radiator Enabled by an Electrospray Array
James Wall
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
A new model for cavitation in rocket engine turbopump inducers
Adam Zheng
Texas A&M University
Coupled Thermal-Structural Design of Self-Deploying Reflectors for Solar Energy Distribution to Lunar Surface Assets
Albert Zhou
California Institute of Technology
Master-Equation-Informed Reduced-Order Model for Non-Equilibrium Thermochemistry of Air in Planetary Entry
Eleanor Zimmermann
Michigan Technological University
Radiative Passive Processing Technology for Offworld Resource Separation (RaPPTORS)