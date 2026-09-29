NSTGRO 2026

NSTGRO Homepage

Omar Alyousef

University Of Memphis

Polycatenated Architected Materials (PAM) for Origami-Inspired Space Docking Ports

Cade Armstrong

University Of Texas at Austin

Intelligent Multi-Agent Constellations for Cooperative Cislunar Operations

Laurel Barnett

Harvard University

Photonic SNSPD Readout and Feed Forward System for Improved Optical Communication Capabilities

Katie Barcak

William Marsh Rice University

Compact magnetic heat switch for thermal management of long duration low power exploration missions

Austin Bodin

University Of Colorado, Boulder

Rapid Robust Trajectory Design via Motion Funnels in Multi-Body Systems

William Bodnar

North Carolina State University

Near-field Thermophotovoltaics for Extraterrestrial Surface Power Generation

Diana Bolanos

University of California, Berkeley

Origami-inspired lattice architectures for robotic assembly and reconfiguration of modular space structures

Annalise Cabra

University Of Colorado, Boulder

Development of RF Hydrogen Plasma for Ion-Assisted Metal Processing of Lunar Regolith

William Callahan Eshleman

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Plume-Surface Interaction Experiments for Physics-Informed Ejecta Modeling

Alexander Chin

University of Washington

Adaptive Wire-Bent Compliant Attachment Aids for Small Satellite Docking and ISAM Applications

Eric Comstock

Georgia Institute of Technology

Vlasov Simulation Methods for Air Breathing Electric Propulsion

Rachel Constantin

University Of Tennessee

High-Speed Tomographic Background-Oriented Schlieren for Supersonic Retropropulsion Characterization

Andrew Dean

University Of Central Florida

Power and Mass Determination for Scalable Molten Salt Powered Lunar Outposts

Lars Erickson

University Of Minnesota

Embedded Normal Form Algorithms for Low-Cost Cislunar Navigation

Elsa Forberger

University Of Southern California

Capability-Aware Planning and Control of Multi-Robot Teams for Resilient Lunar Cargo Transport

Abigail Glover

Colorado School Of Mines

Standardizing Regolith Terramechanics Properties via Multi-Modal Characterization for Risk-Aware Navigation in Rovers

Emily Gokie

University Of Colorado, Boulder

A low-SWaP timing system for distributed in-orbit and planetary surface platforms

Elan Graupe

University Of Minnesota

Model-Driven Navigation for Robust Spacecraft Atmospheric Entry and Descent

Nikki Hart

William Marsh Rice University

Lifelong Plan Adaptation for Robot Manipulation Starting from One Example

Elizabeth Hoerber

Georgia Institute of Technology

High-Precision Landing Using Visual-Inertial Odometry

Theodore Houser

University Of Chicago

ECLiPSe: ElectroChemical Liquid Propellant Synthesis

Hannah Hutton

University of Michigan

RESIST: Radiation-Enabled Structural Improvement in Space Materials

Joseph Hwang

Purdue University

Experimental and Computational Study of Spray Cooling for Propellant Tank Thermal Management

John Lance

North Carolina State University

Predicting RDRE Thermal Loads and Performance through Accurate Detonation Modeling

Madison Lin

University of Colorado, Boulder

Autonomous Trajectory Anomaly Detection and Replanning in Cislunar Space

Breno Macarenhas Pontes

University Of Colorado, Boulder

Development of a Compact, Wide-Field X-ray Navigation Sensor for Simultaneous Multi-Pulsar Tracking

Emilia Mann

William Marsh Rice University

Advanced, 3D Knit Autonomous and Reconfigurable Soft Robots for Sustainable Planetary Surface Logistics

Alanis Matias-Perez

Colorado School Of Mines

Linking Thermophysical Properties and Electrochemical Behavior in Molten Regolith Electrolysis

Connor McCleery

Yale University

Ultrafast, High-Temperature Sintering of Mechanically Robust, Spectrally Selective Coatings for Cryogenic Propellant Storage

Eleni Mowery

University of Michigan

Multiphysics Simulation of Vapor Core Nuclear Reactors with MHD Power Conversion

Dillon Mulrooney

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Internal Pressure in Pyrolyzing Ablators for Atmospheric Entry

Robert Muldrow

University of Florida

Enabling Autonomous SmallSat Robotic Docking via Novel Electrical & Data Interface

Ari Nadelson

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Designing Solid State Batteries & Electrolytes for Low Temperature Applications

Karl Pederson

University Of Minnesota

Lightweight Metamaterial Smart Windows for Human Space Exploration

Abbey Piatt Price

Columbia University

Leveraging Protonic Solid-Oxide Electrochemical Cells for Process Intensification of H2 Recycling and In-Situ Resource Production

Rithvik Ramesh

California Institute of Technology

Integrated Opto-Electronically Mode-Locked Laser for Space Applications

Alexander Roush

Colorado School Of Mines

Adaptive Autonomy for Lunar Regolith Construction through Graph-Based Planning and Physics-Informed Surrogate Modeling

Samuel Russell

Johns Hopkins University

Particle concentration and surface topography during plume-surface interaction

Jamie Santos

Oregon State University

Dynamic Multi-Objective Prioritization for Autonomous Robot Teams on the Moon and Mars

Liam Smego

Georgia Institute of Technology

A Differential Geometric Approach to Autonomous Navigation

Truman Stoller

University Of Nebraska, Lincoln

Proposing an Advanced Heat Pipe: an Innovative Pumpless Flow Boiling Device

Tetiana Tymoshevska

University of Michigan

Liquid Droplet Radiator Enabled by an Electrospray Array

James Wall

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

A new model for cavitation in rocket engine turbopump inducers

Adam Zheng

Texas A&M University

Coupled Thermal-Structural Design of Self-Deploying Reflectors for Solar Energy Distribution to Lunar Surface Assets

Albert Zhou

California Institute of Technology

Master-Equation-Informed Reduced-Order Model for Non-Equilibrium Thermochemistry of Air in Planetary Entry

Eleanor Zimmermann

Michigan Technological University

Radiative Passive Processing Technology for Offworld Resource Separation (RaPPTORS)