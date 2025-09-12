NSTGRO 2025

NSTGRO Homepage

Andrew Arends

University of California, Davis

Astronaut-Powered Laundry Machine

Allan Attia

Stanford University

Computational Modeling of Lithium Magnetoplasmadynamic Thruster for Nuclear Electric Propulsion

Michael Auth

University of California, Santa Barbara

Non-Contact, Real-Time Diagnostics of Battery Aging in 18650 Cells During the Lunar Night Using Acoustic Spectroscopy

Nicholas Brennan

Cornell University

Spin Wave-Based Neuromorphic Coprocessor for Advanced AI Applications

John Carter

Purdue University

Spectroscopic Measurements and Kinetic Modeling of Non-Boltzmann CN for Entry Systems Modeling

Thomas Clark

University of Colorado, Boulder

Data-Driven Representations of Trajectories in Cislunar Space

Nicholas Cmkovich

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Development of Radiation Tolerant Additively Manufactured Refractory Compositionally Complex Alloys

Kara Hardy

Michigan Technological University

Design and Optimization of Cuttlebone-Inspired Cellular Materials Using Turing Systems

Tyler Heggenes

Utah State University

Mitigating Spacecraft Charging Issues Through High-Precision, Temperature-Dependent Measurements of Dynamic Radiation Induced Conductivity

Joseph Hesse-Withbroe

University of Colorado, Boulder

Decreasing Astronaut Radiation Doses with Magnetic Shields

Niya Hope-Glenn

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Investigating the Selectivity of CO2 Hydrogenation to Ethylene in a Plasma Reactor for Mars ISRU

Adrianna Hudyma

University of Minnesota

Biorthogonal Translation System for Production of Pharmaceuticals During Space Missions

Tushaar Jain

Carnegie Mellon University

Towards On-Demand Planetary Landing Through On-Board Autonomous Mapping and Cross-Modality Map Relative Localization

Devin Johnson

Purdue University

Numerical and Experimental Methodology to Optimize Propellant Injection, Mixing, and Response in Rotating Detonation Engines

Jack Joshi

University of Texas at Austin

State Representations for Measurement Fusion and Uncertainty Propagation in Cislunar Regime

John Knoll

William Marsh Rice University

Dexterous Manipulation via Vision-Intent-Action Models

Joseph Ligresti

Purdue University

Effects of Vacuum Conditions on FORP Reactivity and Long-Term Viability of MON-25/MMH Thrusters

Alexander Madison

University of Central Florida

Hybrid Microwave Sintering of Lunar Regolith with 2.45GHz and 18-28GHz

Aurelia Moriyama-Gurish

Yale University

Investigating Fundamental High Strain Rate Deformation Mechanisms to Bridge the Experiment-Computation Gap and Local Thermal Shock Response in C103

Sophia Nowak

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Pulsed Laser System for Calibration of High Resolution X-ray Microcalorimeters

Jacob Ortega

Missouri University of Science and Technology

Forging the Future Lunar Settlement with In-Situ Aluminum Extraction

John Riley O’Toole

University of Michigan

Laser-Based Measurements of Electron Properties in Hall Effect Thrusters with Non-Conventional Propellants Enabling for Cis-Lunar, Mars, and Deep Space Missions

Cort Reinarz

Texas A&M University

Utilizing Biometrics in Closed-Loop Compression Garment Systems as a Countermeasure for Orthostatic Intolerance

Erica Sawczynec

University of Texas at Austin

A Monolithic Cross-Dispersed Grism for Near-Infrared Spectroscopy

Ingrid Shan

California Institute of Technology

Micro-Architected Metallic Lattices for Lunar Dust Mitigation

Pascal Spino

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Centimeter-Scale Robots for Accessing Europa’s Benthic Zone

Benjamin Stern

Northwestern University, Chicago

A Near-Field Thermoreflectance Approach for Nanoscale Thermal Mapping on Nanostructured Sige

Titus Szobody

William Marsh Rice University

Leveraging Polymeric Photochemistry in Ionic Liquid-Based Mirror Synthesis for Space Telescope Optics

Seneca Velling

California Institute of Technology

Constraining Weathering Kinetics Under Experimentally Simulated Venus Conditions

Zhuochen Wang

Georgia Institute of Technology

Optimal Covariance Steering on Lie Groups for Precision Powered Descent

Stanley Wang

Stanford University

Compact Robots with Long Reach for Space Exploration and Maintenance Tasks

Thomas Westenhofer

University of California, Irvine

Kinetic Modeling of Carbon Mass Loss in Nuclear Thermal Propulsion

Andrew Witty

Purdue University

Scalable Nanoporous Paints with High Solar Reflectance and Durability in Space Environments

Jonathan Wrieden

University of Maryland, College Park

A Stochastic Model for Predicting Charged Orbital Debris Probability Densities by Utilizing Earth’s Electromagnetic Field to Guide Active Debris Remediation Efforts

Jasen Zion

California Institute of Technology

Large-Format, Fast SNSPD Cameras Benchmarked with Neutral Atom Arrays