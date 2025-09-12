NSTGRO 2025

Andrew Arends
University of California, Davis
Astronaut-Powered Laundry Machine
Allan Attia
Stanford University
Computational Modeling of Lithium Magnetoplasmadynamic Thruster for Nuclear Electric Propulsion
Michael Auth
University of California, Santa Barbara
Non-Contact, Real-Time Diagnostics of Battery Aging in 18650 Cells During the Lunar Night Using Acoustic Spectroscopy
Nicholas Brennan
Cornell University
Spin Wave-Based Neuromorphic Coprocessor for Advanced AI Applications
John Carter
Purdue University
Spectroscopic Measurements and Kinetic Modeling of Non-Boltzmann CN for Entry Systems Modeling
Thomas Clark
University of Colorado, Boulder
Data-Driven Representations of Trajectories in Cislunar Space
Nicholas Cmkovich
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Development of Radiation Tolerant Additively Manufactured Refractory Compositionally Complex Alloys
Kara Hardy
Michigan Technological University
Design and Optimization of Cuttlebone-Inspired Cellular Materials Using Turing Systems
Tyler Heggenes
Utah State University
Mitigating Spacecraft Charging Issues Through High-Precision, Temperature-Dependent Measurements of Dynamic Radiation Induced Conductivity
Joseph Hesse-Withbroe
University of Colorado, Boulder
Decreasing Astronaut Radiation Doses with Magnetic Shields
Niya Hope-Glenn
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Investigating the Selectivity of CO2 Hydrogenation to Ethylene in a Plasma Reactor for Mars ISRU
Adrianna Hudyma
University of Minnesota
Biorthogonal Translation System for Production of Pharmaceuticals During Space Missions
Tushaar Jain
Carnegie Mellon University
Towards On-Demand Planetary Landing Through On-Board Autonomous Mapping and Cross-Modality Map Relative Localization
Devin Johnson
Purdue University
Numerical and Experimental Methodology to Optimize Propellant Injection, Mixing, and Response in Rotating Detonation Engines
Jack Joshi
University of Texas at Austin
State Representations for Measurement Fusion and Uncertainty Propagation in Cislunar Regime
John Knoll
William Marsh Rice University
Dexterous Manipulation via Vision-Intent-Action Models
Joseph Ligresti
Purdue University
Effects of Vacuum Conditions on FORP Reactivity and Long-Term Viability of MON-25/MMH Thrusters
Alexander Madison
University of Central Florida
Hybrid Microwave Sintering of Lunar Regolith with 2.45GHz and 18-28GHz
Aurelia Moriyama-Gurish
Yale University
Investigating Fundamental High Strain Rate Deformation Mechanisms to Bridge the Experiment-Computation Gap and Local Thermal Shock Response in C103
Sophia Nowak
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Pulsed Laser System for Calibration of High Resolution X-ray Microcalorimeters
Jacob Ortega
Missouri University of Science and Technology
Forging the Future Lunar Settlement with In-Situ Aluminum Extraction
John Riley O’Toole
University of Michigan
Laser-Based Measurements of Electron Properties in Hall Effect Thrusters with Non-Conventional Propellants Enabling for Cis-Lunar, Mars, and Deep Space Missions
Cort Reinarz
Texas A&M University
Utilizing Biometrics in Closed-Loop Compression Garment Systems as a Countermeasure for Orthostatic Intolerance
Erica Sawczynec
University of Texas at Austin
A Monolithic Cross-Dispersed Grism for Near-Infrared Spectroscopy
Ingrid Shan
California Institute of Technology
Micro-Architected Metallic Lattices for Lunar Dust Mitigation
Pascal Spino
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Centimeter-Scale Robots for Accessing Europa’s Benthic Zone
Benjamin Stern
Northwestern University, Chicago
A Near-Field Thermoreflectance Approach for Nanoscale Thermal Mapping on Nanostructured Sige
Titus Szobody
William Marsh Rice University
Leveraging Polymeric Photochemistry in Ionic Liquid-Based Mirror Synthesis for Space Telescope Optics
Seneca Velling
California Institute of Technology
Constraining Weathering Kinetics Under Experimentally Simulated Venus Conditions
Zhuochen Wang
Georgia Institute of Technology
Optimal Covariance Steering on Lie Groups for Precision Powered Descent
Stanley Wang
Stanford University
Compact Robots with Long Reach for Space Exploration and Maintenance Tasks
Thomas Westenhofer
University of California, Irvine
Kinetic Modeling of Carbon Mass Loss in Nuclear Thermal Propulsion
Andrew Witty
Purdue University
Scalable Nanoporous Paints with High Solar Reflectance and Durability in Space Environments
Jonathan Wrieden
University of Maryland, College Park
A Stochastic Model for Predicting Charged Orbital Debris Probability Densities by Utilizing Earth’s Electromagnetic Field to Guide Active Debris Remediation Efforts
Jasen Zion
California Institute of Technology
Large-Format, Fast SNSPD Cameras Benchmarked with Neutral Atom Arrays