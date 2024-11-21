ESI24 Zou Quadchart

Min Zou

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Lunar dust, with its highly abrasive and electrostatic properties, poses serious threats to the longevity and functionality of spacecraft, habitats, and equipment operating on the Moon. This project aims to develop advanced bioinspired surface textures that effectively repel lunar dust, targeting critical surfaces such as habitat exteriors, doors, and windows. By designing and fabricating innovative micro-/nano-hierarchical core-shell textures, we aim to significantly reduce dust adhesion, ultimately enhancing the performance and durability of lunar infrastructure. Using cutting-edge fabrication methods like two-photon lithography and atomic layer deposition, our team will create resilient, dust-repelling textures inspired by natural surfaces. We will also conduct in-situ testing with a scanning electron microscope to analyze individual particle adhesion and triboelectric effects, gaining critical insights into lunar dust behavior on engineered surfaces. These findings will guide the development of durable surfaces for long-lasting, low-maintenance lunar equipment, with broader applications for other dust-prone environments.

