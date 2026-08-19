NASA TechLeap Prize: Orbital Clarity Challenge

The Orbital Clarity Challenge — the sixth in the NASA TechLeap Prize series — is a collaborative effort between NASA’s Heliophysics Division, Flight Opportunities program, and Center of Excellence for Collaborative Innovation. The Heliophysics Division studies space weather, including how it heats and expands Earth’s outer atmosphere during intense solar activity, creating orbital drag through atmospheric density changes. The challenge calls for low-cost methods of measuring thermospheric density, pressure, or drag in low Earth orbit. NASA is seeking approaches that are inexpensive and scalable enough to be produced in quantity and flown as hosted payloads across the commercial fleet. The challenge will unfold across three phases, advancing up to four winners’ concepts to a flight-ready solution within 12 months. At the conclusion of the challenge, NASA intends to offer each winning team a test flight at no cost.

Award: Up to four winners may receive up to $500,000 in prizes across three phases

Challenge Open Date: August 19, 2026

Phase 1 Registration Close Date: October 28, 2026

Phase 1 Submission Close: November 11, 2026

For more information, visit: https://occ.nasatechleap.org/