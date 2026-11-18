The Hall thruster is part of an Solar Electric Propulsion (SEP) system that uses 10 times less propellant than equivalent chemical rockets. Image Credit: NASA/Michelle M. Murphy (Wyle Information Systems, LLC)

NASA launched a new competition inviting U.S. companies to produce prototypes of mid-power Hall effect thrusters – a type of electric propulsion system considered crucial for future space operations and exploration.

Hall effect thrusters use an electric field to accelerate a propellant gas, producing efficient thrust for long-duration missions. Used for propelling satellites and deep space robotic vehicles, Hall effect thruster systems are critical technology.

NASA’s Advanced Mid-Power Electric Rocket (AMPERE) Challenge is offering $500,000, split between two winning U.S. companies, to accelerate the maturation of mid-power systems that could be foundational to supporting future NASA and commercial missions. Interested parties can learn more at an AMPERE Virtual Industry Day hosted by NASA on Thursday, Nov. 19.

“This challenge approach seeks to remove key barriers and facilitate commercialization by providing access to NASA subject matter expertise, state-of-the-art technologies, and world-class facilities at no cost to challenge winners,” said Dr. Jason Frieman, AMPERE project co-owner at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland. “We hope participants will see this as an opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities to NASA and other government and commercial stakeholders.”

The competition is the first of NASA’s Tech Maturation Prize series, which seeks to accelerate development of breakthrough technologies in support of NASA missions while strengthening the U.S. space economy.

The competition includes three phases. In Phase 1, each participating team will submit a concept design, manufacturing plan, and cost and performance projections. NASA may select two winners to advance to Phase 2, where teams will develop prototypes and collaborate with NASA personnel. Through no-cost licensing, these teams can gain early access to NASA-developed Hall effect thruster technologies that use krypton as a propellant. In Phase 3, prototypes will be tested at NASA Glenn at no cost to the participating teams.

In total, two winning teams may be selected to receive up to $250,000 each.

The AMPERE Challenge is open for registration until Jan. 27, 2027, at 5 p.m. EST. The challenge supports the Advanced Mid-Power Electric Rocket project, managed by NASA Glenn and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. The project is funded by the agency’s Research and Technology Mission Directorate. Yet2 administers the challenge through a contract with the NASA Center of Excellence for Collaborative Innovation within the Research and Technology Mission Directorate.

For complete competition details, eligibility requirements, and official rules, visit:

ampere.nasatechmaturation.org