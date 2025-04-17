Meet the Space Ops Team: Becky Brocato

As an adventurous individual, Becky Brocato, Ph.D., has a deep curiosity for understanding the conditions of the human body, especially as it pertains to spaceflight. This passion directly translates to her role at NASA, where Brocato serves as the Element Scientist in the Human Health Countermeasures division and oversees research that seeks to reduce medical risks that astronauts face from spaceflight, ensuring the continual health and safety of current and future NASA astronauts.

As part of the Human Research Program, the group strives to understand the physiological effects of spaceflight and develop strategies to mitigate any detrimental effects on human health and performance. For Brocato, her role presents the exciting opportunity to tangibly improve the lives of astronauts and actively contribute to the success of their missions.

Becky Brocato, Human Health Countermeasures Element Scientist for NASA’s Human Research Program

“The thrill of my job comes from the sheer audacity of what we are undertaking—enabling humans to conquer the challenges of deep space,” said Brocato. “I’m invested in ensuring our astronauts are not just prepared—but confident—as they tackle immense physical and mental demands.”

Brocato attributes her early interest in flight and space research to her father and grandfather, who built a plane together when Brocato was younger. She recalls sitting in the plane’s fuselage, pretending she was traveling the world.

“My dad was my childhood hero for opening my eyes to the skies,” said Brocato. Fueled by this passion, she began her career as an aerospace engineer at the U.S. Army’s Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona, where she tested parachutes for aerial delivery, including the parachute designed for NASA’s X-38 crew return vehicle.

Now, having worked at NASA for four years, Brocato is excited to pass down her insight to younger generations, teaching them how her work ensures the sustainability of future space missions. Recently, after delivering a seminar on the methods to counter the risks humans face from spaceflight, Brocato spoke with college students eager to learn more about the complexities of the human body.

Becky Brocato gives a presentation on the research strategy for NASA’s Human Research Program to the Food and Nutrition Risk at the International Space Life Sciences Working Group Plant Symposium, held in Liverpool, England in September 2024. Becky Brocato

“I felt like I wasn’t just sharing knowledge; I was helping to inspire a new generation of potential researchers to tackle the challenges of space exploration that was a real bright spot,” said Brocato. “Seeing their enthusiasm reaffirmed exactly why I came to NASA.”

This enthusiasm manifests in Brocato’s personal life: as a mother, she loves witnessing her child’s reaction to launches. “It was awesome to see the pure, unadulterated awe in my 7-year-old’s eyes when NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 lifted off,” said Brocato. “Moments like that are a reminder that spaceflight can touch all generations, which fuels my passion both at work and at home.”

For Brocato, prioritizing her personal time is crucial, and she enjoys spending it pursuing physical activities. She is an avid runner, whether she is jogging to work at NASA’s Johnson Space Center or competing in local adventure races. She has even been skydiving, which is where she met her husband.

Brocato is excited to witness NASA continue to push boundaries in human exploration, returning to the Moon and onto Mars. As a dedicated worker known for her curiosity and enthusiasm, Brocato’s work is crucial to advancing NASA’s mission.

